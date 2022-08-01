Facebook
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to speak at BR Press Club Monday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The following information is from the Baton Rouge Press Club.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jim Donelon, Louisiana insurance commissioner, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Aug. 1. He will discuss hurricane season and the recent homeowners insurance policy cancellations, among other things. 

Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at the Drusilla Seafood Restaurant, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Hwy. Lunch, which is a sit-down meal served at 12:15 p.m., is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. 

