How to donate to Kentucky flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relief funds have been set up to help the victims of the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky called “Appalachian Rises.”

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Flood Relief Fund is collecting money online to provide cleaning supplies, baby formula, food, diapers, pet food, blankets personal hygiene supplies, and more.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund is also collecting money online to assist flood victims.

