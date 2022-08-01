Officials plan upgrades to EBR Juvenile Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes.

After two different juveniles escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Center back in 2021, the mayor’s office wants to make some updates and changes to prevent future breakouts.

“We had some changes; the Raise the Age Law went into effect a couple of years ago,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer of East Baton Rouge Parish. “We also had the pandemic, which really drove a surge in violent crime and we’ve seen a lot of that with juveniles.”

Armstrong explained that when juveniles commit a crime, the parish needs a place to hold inmates and a center to protect and rehabilitate them.

“We are taking a very old facility and we are making physical updates to it. So, that it makes it safer, makes it safer for the staff, makes it safer for the youth, and makes it safer for the general public,” added Armstrong.

The mayor’s office wants to use $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Fund to make its juvenile center more secure.

“Now, what we are doing is we are updating all of the doors so that they will be metal doors, much more of them will be metal doors. We’ve got 50 new security doors that are going in, we are updating our buzz in and buzz out equipment and we are updating security camera equipment as well,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong noted the facility will eventually need to be replaced but how it is funded will have to be a community decision. Until then, officials want to do what they can to keep juvenile offenders from escaping.

Before the mayor’s office goes ahead and starts making some of these updates, it will still need the final approval from the Metro Council. A vote on the issue is planned for August 10.

