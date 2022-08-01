Facebook
Help needed to identify bicyclist killed in crash, coroner says

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office is looking for help to identify a victim killed in a crash.

On Sunday, July 31, the coroner’s office responded to the crash on Airline Highway near Prescott Road. Investigators found a deceased male who had been struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bike.

The coroner said the victim has several distinct tattoos. They include the words “live” on his right arm and “strong” on his left arm. He also has a tattoo of a large clock with roman numerals on his left shoulder and a tattoo of praying hands on his right neck. In addition, there is a tattoo of a fleur de lis with the words “who dat” on his left arm.

If anyone has information that can help identify the victim, contact the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office at 225‐389‐ 3047.

