Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks.

The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue and other classroom essentials. There will be a range of colors available to suit the taste of every student that walks through our office doors.

Backpacks will be available at the following locations:

•     Baton Rouge - 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

•     Hammond - 910 W Thomas Street, Hammond, LA

