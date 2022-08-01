Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks.
The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue and other classroom essentials. There will be a range of colors available to suit the taste of every student that walks through our office doors.
Backpacks will be available at the following locations:
• Baton Rouge - 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
• Hammond - 910 W Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
