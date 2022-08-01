Facebook
EBRSO arrests 2 men for child porn, other crimes

Johnathan Zeno(Left) Christopher Moore (Right)
Johnathan Zeno(Left) Christopher Moore (Right)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested for child pornography on Thursday, July 28, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Zeno, 52, was arrested for 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 50 counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of cruelty to animals, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Zeno is a registered sex offender, according to officials.

Christopher Moore, 34, was arrested for 14 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

They were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

No other information has been given at this time.

