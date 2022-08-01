EBR small businesses encouraged to help with neighborhood improvement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging small businesses to learn more about the EBR American Rescue Plan Blight Initiative.

Two informational sessions are planned for Wednesday, August 3. The first will be at noon at the Carver Branch Library. The second session is planned for 6 p.m. at the River Center Branch Library.

A spokesman said small businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans are encouraged to participate. Opportunities for vendors that participate include mowing and landscaping, clearing tall grass, and junk removal.

Anyone wishing to take part can register ahead of time at safehopeneighborhoods.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.