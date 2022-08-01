Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR small businesses encouraged to help with neighborhood improvement

Two informational sessions are planned for Wednesday, August 3.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging small businesses to learn more about the EBR American Rescue Plan Blight Initiative.

Two informational sessions are planned for Wednesday, August 3. The first will be at noon at the Carver Branch Library. The second session is planned for 6 p.m. at the River Center Branch Library.

A spokesman said small businesses owned by minorities, women, and veterans are encouraged to participate. Opportunities for vendors that participate include mowing and landscaping, clearing tall grass, and junk removal.

Anyone wishing to take part can register ahead of time at safehopeneighborhoods.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Swapping out typical snacks for better options gives the whole-body benefits to nurture your...
Best healthy snacks for back to school
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
Baker Heritage Museum teaches teenagers life skills they may use in the future
Steppin in the Bayou
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together