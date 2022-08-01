‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville.

The free event will include free food, backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms.

Along with entertainment, haircuts, immunizations, a dental bus, a CPR demo and much more.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the organization, Rising 4 Wellness in Ascension Parish.

The fun kicks off at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Wag Center at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

They are still looking for volunteers. You can contact Greg@Partners4Hope.us or Lt. Mike Brooks at MBrooks@AscensionSheriff.com.

