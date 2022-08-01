Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville

The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville.
The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville.

The free event will include free food, backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms.

Along with entertainment, haircuts, immunizations, a dental bus, a CPR demo and much more.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the organization, Rising 4 Wellness in Ascension Parish.

The fun kicks off at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Wag Center at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

They are still looking for volunteers. You can contact Greg@Partners4Hope.us or Lt. Mike Brooks at MBrooks@AscensionSheriff.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Louisiana State Capital
Many new state laws take effect Aug. 1st
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
Johnathan Zeno(Left) Christopher Moore (Right)
EBRSO arrests 2 men for child porn, other crimes
The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to community town hall