Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Angola Prison Rodeo tickets on sale now

Angola Prison Rodeo returned April 23-24.
Angola Prison Rodeo returned April 23-24.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo are now available.

Known as the longest running prison rodeo show in the country, the event features food, entertainment and offender made hobby craft.

Tickets went on sale Monday, August 1.

All tickets cost $20. Children ages two years old and under are not required to have a ticket as long they sit in an adult’s lap, according to organizers.

The rodeo will be held every Sunday in October.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The rodeo will start at 1 p.m.

You can call the ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Hours are 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

PrEP for HIV prevention
New laws in effect starting Monday
New laws in effect starting Monday
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to speak at BR Press Club Monday
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area