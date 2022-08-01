Active week ahead with several rounds of storms expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weakening high pressure will open the door to several more rounds of showers and t-storms through the upcoming week. Activity will generally start along the coast in the morning and build inland and become more numerous into the afternoon hours. The good news is that the cloud cover and above normal rain chances should keep highs a little below normal as we head into the first days of August.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, August 1 (WAFB)

For today, rain chances are posted at 60%-70%, with highs expected to top out in the low 90s for most.

Severe weather is not much of a threat, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible in any stronger storms. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide.

The pattern essentially remains unchanged through the workweek, with daily rain chances at 60%-70%, and highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain totals over the next 7 days are expected to average 1 to 3 inches, but locally heavier amounts are all but a certainty. WPC maintains a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for all of our area through at least Wednesday. This rainy pattern for the first part of August comes as we just wrapped the wettest July in Baton Rouge since 1994 and our wettest month since June 2021.

Rain chances may diminish a touch by the weekend but are still expected to run about 50% from Saturday into the early part of next week. Those slightly lower rain chances should allow high temperatures to climb just a couple of degrees.

