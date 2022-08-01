2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Lutcher Bulldogs
LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - The first stop for Week 8 of Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit with the Lutcher Bulldogs.
Quarterback D’Wayne Winnfield started his career as a receiver as a freshman but is now entering his third season at the controls of the Lutcher offense.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller has received a few college offers to play quarterback, while others view him as a dynamic athlete at the next level.
What he’s become as a senior is the leader of a traditional Class 3A powerhouse that expects to do big things in the regular season and the playoffs.
