2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Lutcher Bulldogs

The first stop for Week 8 of Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit with the Lutcher Bulldogs.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - The first stop for Week 8 of Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit with the Lutcher Bulldogs.

Quarterback D’Wayne Winnfield started his career as a receiver as a freshman but is now entering his third season at the controls of the Lutcher offense.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller has received a few college offers to play quarterback, while others view him as a dynamic athlete at the next level.

What he’s become as a senior is the leader of a traditional Class 3A powerhouse that expects to do big things in the regular season and the playoffs.

