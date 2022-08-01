Facebook
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to host community town hall

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3.
By Donald Fountain
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3. The town hall will take place at 6 pm in the Glen Oaks High School auditorium.

The organization is calling the event “Not From This House.” It’s named after the organization’s first project in Baton Rouge.

The town hall is one of the final events for the Summer of Hope Initiative. The mayor’s office designed the eight-week program to help prevent crime in Baton Rouge.

“This town hall is a little different because we want to hear from men. We want to know why so many guys are standing on the sidelines. We believe that we have to be in this space. Black men cannot afford to stand down,” said Michael R.D. Adams, President of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

The town hall will also feature Dr. Freddy Haynes, the pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

