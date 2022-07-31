Trending Hotter/Drier Sunday, Rain Returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday wasn’t a total washout, but wet weather definitely dominated the afternoon, with rain amounts generally around one inch.

The good news was the dreary, cloudy conditions all afternoon, kept us in the 70s. Sunday is starting out with areas of fog, but it will be a drier day, not a zero chance of rain, but down to a 30% chance in the afternoon.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. The best chance of rain this week looks to be Monday, when we’ll have a 60%to 70% chance of showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Rain may be heavy at times on Monday, but we’re not expecting severe weather.

Rain chances stay elevated much of next week, around 50% Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the low 90s. Rain chances drop down a bit late week into the following weekend.

As for the tropics, we have nothing in the Atlantic, which is good news, and two named storms in the Eastern Pacific, hurricane Frank and tropical storm Georgette. Neither appears to be a threat to land.

