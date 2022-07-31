Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend.

Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6.

Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at the MLK Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, a steppin’ workshop is planned for noon to 3 p.m. at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park located at 1750 Stilt Street in Baton Rouge. Later that evening at 8, a tribute to cancer services is planned to take place at the Jewel Newman Community Center on Central Road in Baton Rouge.

For details on getting tickets, send a message to the email address SITB_BR@Yahoo.com.

