Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together

Steppin in the Bayou
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend.

Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6.

Steppin in the Bayou
Steppin in the Bayou(wafb)

Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at the MLK Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, a steppin’ workshop is planned for noon to 3 p.m. at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park located at 1750 Stilt Street in Baton Rouge. Later that evening at 8, a tribute to cancer services is planned to take place at the Jewel Newman Community Center on Central Road in Baton Rouge.

For details on getting tickets, send a message to the email address SITB_BR@Yahoo.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
Kalurah Street Grill Has a New Dish for Restaurant Week
The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting their Disaster Assistance...
Disaster assistance webinar to prep businesses in EBR for hurricane season
Mirror of Grace Outreach is hosting a youth enrichment summer camp on Thursday, July 28 from 10...
Youth enrichment summer camp offering free school supplies, mentoring, games and more