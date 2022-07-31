Shooting outside of Big Mike’s Bar: man arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of Big Mike’s early Sunday morning, July 31.

Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police say there was a fight outside of the bar, which then led to a shooting before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Patton is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is closed, and considered “cleared by arrest,” according to officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.