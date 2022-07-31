Facebook
Shooting outside of Big Mike’s Bar: man arrested

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a shooting outside of Big Mike’s early Sunday morning, July 31.

Jasper Patton, 22, of Pitkin, La., has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police say there was a fight outside of the bar, which then led to a shooting before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

Patton is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is closed, and considered “cleared by arrest,” according to officials.

