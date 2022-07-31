Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers headed to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky caused damage to hundreds of homes. Louisiana red cross volunteers are headed to help.

“I just found out about it last night. I mean literally, they called me and said we need you to deploy now. ,” said Bryan Cox, Red Cross Volunteer.

The crew will aid with shelter, food, water, and anything else needed. Carolyn Adams has been a volunteer for 2 decades.

“We experienced the flooding in 2016 so we were there working with them, I was working with some of my friends that were affected. So when you see this you just can’t say no, you got to go,” said Carolyn Adams, a longtime Red Cross Volunteer.

Each volunteer will stay for two weeks and those who can, will stay longer.

The Red Cross and partners are providing care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across Eastern Kentucky.

