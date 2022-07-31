Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers headed to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

A devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky caused damage to hundreds of homes. Louisiana red cross volunteers are headed to help.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky caused damage to hundreds of homes. Louisiana red cross volunteers are headed to help.

“I just found out about it last night. I mean literally, they called me and said we need you to deploy now. ,” said Bryan Cox, Red Cross Volunteer.

The crew will aid with shelter, food, water, and anything else needed. Carolyn Adams has been a volunteer for 2 decades.

“We experienced the flooding in 2016 so we were there working with them, I was working with some of my friends that were affected. So when you see this you just can’t say no, you got to go,” said Carolyn Adams, a longtime Red Cross Volunteer.

Each volunteer will stay for two weeks and those who can, will stay longer.

The Red Cross and partners are providing care for more than 265 residents in multiple shelters across Eastern Kentucky.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

A devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky caused damage to hundreds of homes. Louisiana red cross...
Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers headed to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Winston bounces back from early struggles in front of Saints fans
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, July 30
Summer weather pattern underway
Contactless pay options coming to CATS buses