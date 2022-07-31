Facebook
Livingston School employees receive mental health benefits

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish School System announced workers are now eligible to receive mental health care benefits.

“It’s important that we give our employees all the tools they need to effectively do their job, and sometimes that includes assistance with coping with difficult challenges,” said Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy.

More than 3,700 employees and their families are covered under an agreement between Livingston Parish Schools and TotalCare EAP. Benefits include counseling services for workers, their spouses, and dependents.

Counseling offered under the agreement covers topics like parenting, cyber safety, or ways to cope during tough times.

For more details on the new benefits, employees can visit theEAP.com or call 1-800-252-4555.

