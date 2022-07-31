Facebook
Driver killed, five others injured in head-on crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - A head-on crash left a driver dead and five others injured in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road and claimed the life of Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville. According to officials, Christensen was driving the wrong way and slammed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Officials said Christensen did not have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash and died as a result.

The other driver was wearing a seatbelt but has serious injuries. Four passengers in the Jeep were also properly restrained and have minor to moderate injuries.

At this time, officials said impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown. The crash remains under investigation.

