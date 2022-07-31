Baker Heritage Museum teaches teenagers life skills they may use in the future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If parents are looking for a last-minute summer camp to get their teens out of the house and off the phone, the Baker Heritage Museum is putting on a seminar to teach 11th and 12th graders basic life skills.

“You know with the fast pace of life, sometimes parents don’t get a chance to talk about those things, and so it’s important that they know. So, when they get out on their own, they can use them,” explains Cynthia Grimes, director of the Baker Heritage Museum.

Baker Heritage Museum (wafb)

Grimes says they will teach teens the skill sets they need to use in the future. Some examples are financial literacy, how to change a tire, the importance of exercise and eating, and more.

“Well, it’s important because at some point they are going to leave home, and they will need to know these things for health reasons, for just basic household usage,” adds Grimes.

Grimes believes it will give students a chance to learn something new and to feel more prepared whenever they become more independent.

“With all of the bad news that we get on the daily, this gives them hope. So, hope that they can dream big and use these skill sets in the future,” Grimes says.

The event is free for 11th and 12th graders, and it will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

