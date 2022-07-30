Winston bounces back from early struggles in front of Saints fans

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Saints fans had the opportunity to watch their team in person on Saturday, July 30, but they had to do it in the stifling south Louisiana heat.

The fans, though, also brought their own heat, and even cheered the Who Dat defense when it gave Jameis Winston a rough time on his first day in front of an audience.

When asked about what makes attending training camp unique for fans in New Orleans, new head coach Dennis Allen emphasized the bond between the team and the city. He added he thinks Saints fans understand how much they mean to the players.

Those fans upped the energy at practice and they saw big plays from both sides of the ball. The defense got the best of Winston early in 7-on-7 competition. On the first play of the period, CJ Gardner-Johnson intercepted Winston. Then, on the second play, Bradley Roby did the same thing. But Winston bounced back.

Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson (22) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

“I thought he responded the next two plays and I told him that on the field,” said Allen. “That’s what you have to be able to do. This game is not a game played by perfect people and there are going to be mistakes that are made and how do you respond to them.”

Wide receiver Michael Thomas participated in walk-throughs but he did not practice. Allen said it was a planned off day for No. 13 and he expects Thomas back on Monday when the team practices in full pads.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

But the other Ohio State wide receiver had a pretty good day. Chris Olave was looking sharp in his routes. Olave also had arguably the biggest highlight of the day, hauling in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Winston.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.