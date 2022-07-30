Facebook
What a possible recession could mean for you

Concerns over a possible recession has created a lot of uncertainty amongst the people around the Capital Region.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Concerns over a possible recession has created a lot of uncertainty amongst the people around the Capital Region.

“It’s kind of hard to get adjusted, or get a grip, or get a hold to our lives now,” Glenn Hudson said.

Hudson, a recently retired educator, says he’s in a good spot financially amid record high prices and soaring inflation, but he knows that’s not the case for everybody.

“Back in my day you could get a bag of groceries for $50… and be able to fill up about 5 or 6 bags. If you go into the grocery store now, you can get one bag or half a bag with $50. So, things are getting tough now,” Hudson said.

So, what does a recession mean for the average person?

Fred Dent of Dent Wealth Advisors explained how this could impact your wallet.

“If we’re actually in a recession right now, this is a ‘recession light’. This feels like a mild case of nausea, and not so much full sea sickness like a normal recession you would have,” Dent said.

Dent says a recession could mean less spending on luxury items because essentials like groceries and gas are inflated.

For people that are already struggling, this could mean more hardships ahead.

“Prices are rising, and it’s really hitting people and their pocketbooks with their daily expenditures, and especially people who need those day-to-day things the most. They’re getting hit the hardest,” Dent said.

Dent says there’s nothing we can do to stop a recession from happening, and there’s only so much you can do to prepare.

“Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do to prepare for a recession. There’s nothing to go out and do other than just keep what you’re doing, keep your home balance sheet meaning keep your debt low, cash on hand high, and just ride it out,” Dent said.

“I just pray that things get better,” Hudson said.

“One of the temptations when you’re in a recession or a bear market in stocks where they’re going down is to bail out of your investment process or your monthly contributions to your 401K… bad idea. It’s good to just keep going and doing what you’re doing because when things are down, you’re buying low and you’ll eventually being selling high. So don’t let a possible recession scare you from investment plan,” Dent said.

