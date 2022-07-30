Summer weather pattern underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend may be a touch drier/hotter than the previous few days, where we had more clouds, moisture, and showers around the area. On both Thursday and Friday, we stalled out in the low 90s. With slightly drier conditions this weekend, we could find ourselves in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, July 30 (wafb)

There are no heat advisories at this time. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a 40% chance of showers and non-severe storms.

Sunday looks even drier, with a 20% to 30% chance, mainly in the afternoon.

Keep your outdoor plans, just bring the umbrella to be on the safe side. We’ll start the work week with bigger rain chances, at 50% Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet with no waves, and nothing new expected to sprout up this weekend. Stay cool.

