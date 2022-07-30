Facebook
School Honors deceased students with balloon release and concert

(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wrapping up their summer band camp, members of the Port Allen High School band decided it was the appropriate time to honor their lost member, Ian Kirby. Ian, along with his sister Amanda and mother Sandra, died in a plane crash last week while on vacation in Colorado.

“It goes without saying that it’s tough, it’s not the correct order of things to lose young people so early in their lives,” said school principal James Jackson.

After a quick concert inside the gym, folks then gathered outside to send off their balloons. Family members, understandably, did not feel up to talking on camera. But their grief was met with grace from fellow friends of Ian and Amanda.

“It’s like one minute you’re okay and then the next you’re not. Long story short, Ian, what I saw in him was a young man with a bright future. He was the life of the room,” said band director Byron Hunter.

The school principal, James Jackson, says the toughest part is this happened over the summer when teachers are unable to check in on their student’s mental health.

“So, we have, you know, 400 other students that we haven’t been able to see and love on and be there for and give our condolences to that we’re looking forward to getting back under out arms in the next two weeks,” said Jackson.

The school says it will continue to reach out to the family and friends of Ian and Amanda. And make sure they know they are not alone in their pain.

