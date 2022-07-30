Livingston Parish school campuses get major upgrades

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the new school year, the Livingston Parish Public School System announced new upgrades and improvements to school campuses.

The upgrades include a new cafeteria and classrooms at Springfield High School, athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, and new lighting at softball and baseball fields in Maurepas and Holden.

“Thanks to available funding, or accumulated savings, many of our schools are getting some much-awaited projects for this new school year,” superintendent Joe Murphy said.

When it comes to upgrades at Springfield High School, the school system said students and teachers will work around a year-long construction project. A new building will eventually house a larger cafeteria, four classrooms, and bathrooms.

Construction at Denham Springs High School will result in the first major improvements to campus athletic facilities in more than 65 years. Coaches and players can expect a realignment of the football field along with better security designs for parking. There will also be a new turf surface for soccer and football games.

Upgrades announced at schools in Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish Schools)

“We are hopeful the stadium improvements will be complete before the end of the season, so this year’s team can finish their season on their own turf, and our tentative completion date is Oct. 14,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, the school system said the new lighting at Holden and Maurepas School softball and baseball fields will allow for evening games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.