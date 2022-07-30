Facebook
Contactless pay options coming to CATS buses

(Liz Koh/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every CATS bus will be equipped with new contactless pay options by the middle of August.

The Capitol Area Transit System has partnered with UMO to bring riders the new options by Monday, August 15. Riders will be able to use a smartphone app or a reloadable UMO pass card as a form of payment.

The cards can be received at the CATS terminal. Riders can then load their cards and buy passes online by going to UMOPass.com.

The UMO smartphone app is accessed by searching “UMO mobility” in your phone’s app store. The app has options for riders to track their bus and plan future trips.

CATS buses will continue to accept cash as a form of payment. However, paper passes will be phased out over time.

