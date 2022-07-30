Boil water advisory issued for French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory is underway for parts of French Settlement until further notice, according to officials.

The advisory comes after someone dumped tree stumps and busted a main water line.

About 100 residents who live along Highway 444 as well as between Highway 444 and Highwater are impacted by the advisory.

Officials say before drinking water, residents should bring it to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes. Water should also be boiled before being used to wash hands, brush teeth, and shower.

The French Settlement Water Company said that once the boil water advisory is lifted, a notice will be issued to customers.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

