Toddler survives accidental heroin overdose; father arrested in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his...
A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Police in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. on Wed., July 27. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Police say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before police arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin, and violation of a drug-free zone -- due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

