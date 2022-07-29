Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police identify man found shot to death on Scotland Avenue

Police say a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roland Moore, 35, was found shot to death around 9:30 p.m. on Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway.

Police say a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
Inflation Reduction Act could introduce new deal on health, climate and taxes
Inflation Reduction Act could introduce new deal on health, climate and taxes
Donations needed at Louisiana Pet Food Bank
Donations needed at Louisiana Pet Food Bank
Scotlandville Weatherization Application Assistance event Saturday
Scotlandville Weatherization Application Assistance event Saturday