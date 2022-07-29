Police identify man found shot to death on Scotland Avenue
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roland Moore, 35, was found shot to death around 9:30 p.m. on Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway.
Police say a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
