Police identify man found shot to death on Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roland Moore, 35, was found shot to death around 9:30 p.m. on Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway.

Police say a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

