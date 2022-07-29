Officer placed on leave during internal investigation into sexual assault allegations

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A New Roads police officer has been placed on temporary leave while an internal investigation takes place into sexual assault allegations, Chief Kevin McDonald said.

McDonald said they received a tip about possible text messages between the officer and a teen.

According to McDonald, an official formal complaint alleging that an officer sexually assaulted the teen has not been made to law enforcement by the victim or the victim’s parents.

