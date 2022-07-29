Facebook
Officer placed on leave during internal investigation into sexual assault allegations

A New Roads police officer is on temporary leave while an internal investigation takes place.
A New Roads police officer is on temporary leave while an internal investigation takes place.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A New Roads police officer has been placed on temporary leave while an internal investigation takes place into sexual assault allegations, Chief Kevin McDonald said.

McDonald said they received a tip about possible text messages between the officer and a teen.

According to McDonald, an official formal complaint alleging that an officer sexually assaulted the teen has not been made to law enforcement by the victim or the victim’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

