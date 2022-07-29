Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana Pet Food Bank needs donations

The food bank says it has seen a 70% increase in the number of families using its emergency pet food bank.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Pet Food Bank is kicking off its annual food drive to help them help families who are struggling to feed their pets during these hard times.

Money once used to pay for dog and cat food now goes towards paying for gas to get to work, according to one pet food bank user, who wished to remain anonymous.

“People are contacting our Pet Food Bank, some in tears, struggling with how to care for their family pets,” said Jonathan Henriques, founder of Rescue Alliance Founder. “Rising gas and food prices have made it difficult to make ends meet.”

Rescue Alliance reports a 70% increase in the number of families using its Emergency Pet Food Bank since the end of January.

The food bank is funded through donations and community support. Currently, they do not have enough food or resources to keep up with the increased demand, according to Rescue Alliance.

“We are asking organizations, companies, and individuals to help us by donating dry or canned dog and cat food and cat litter,” Henriques said.

For more information or to donate money, visit the Rescue Alliance website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Micca Dotson, 31
APSO detectives search for man accused of shooting at truck with 3 people inside after fight
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 29
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 29
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
Laxatives sold at major retailers recalled due to bacteria
Baton Rouge Police Department
Police identify man found shot to death on Scotland Avenue