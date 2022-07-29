Louisiana Pet Food Bank needs donations

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Pet Food Bank is kicking off its annual food drive to help them help families who are struggling to feed their pets during these hard times.

Money once used to pay for dog and cat food now goes towards paying for gas to get to work, according to one pet food bank user, who wished to remain anonymous.

“People are contacting our Pet Food Bank, some in tears, struggling with how to care for their family pets,” said Jonathan Henriques, founder of Rescue Alliance Founder. “Rising gas and food prices have made it difficult to make ends meet.”

Rescue Alliance reports a 70% increase in the number of families using its Emergency Pet Food Bank since the end of January.

The food bank is funded through donations and community support. Currently, they do not have enough food or resources to keep up with the increased demand, according to Rescue Alliance.

“We are asking organizations, companies, and individuals to help us by donating dry or canned dog and cat food and cat litter,” Henriques said.

For more information or to donate money, visit the Rescue Alliance website.

