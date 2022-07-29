Facebook
Looking after your health ‘Well Beyond 50′

The event "Well Beyond 50″ is happening from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at BRG's Mid City campus on Saturday, July 30.(Baton Rouge General)
The event “Well Beyond 50″ is happening from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at BRG’s Mid City campus on Saturday, July 30.(Baton Rouge General)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even if you were healthy in your younger days, you could have an underlying issue creeping up. That’s why Baton Rouge General doctors are holding a screening event geared toward people 50 and up.

The event “Well Beyond 50″ is happening from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at BRG’s Mid City campus on Saturday, July 30.

Doctors said when a person hits 50 years of age, they are more at risk for many conditions and issues, from osteoporosis to high blood pressure. More than nine in 10 older adults have some type of chronic disease. Almost eight in ten have more than one.

Screenings can help determine your risk for heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other issues.

Doctors said attendees will have several opportunities to check in on their health. Following the screenings, there will be one-on-one consultations with BRG providers to discuss results. Screenings and tests available at the event include:

  • Blood pressure screenings with Baton Rouge General Physicians
  • Cholesterol and glucose screenings with Baton Rouge General Physicians
  • Grip strength and balance assessments with BRG Therapy
  • Posture assessments with BRG’s Bone Health Center
  • Hearing tests with The Emerge Center
  • Vision screenings with Williamson Eye Center

Registration at brgeneral.org/wellbeyond is required, and the cost is $10. The event will take place inside Entrance 4 at the Mid City campus, at 3401 North Blvd.

