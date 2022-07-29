Keep an umbrella handy with good rain chances again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are in the forecast for today, with the bulk of the activity expected from late morning into the afternoon. Highs should still reach the low 90s for many of us before the rains develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 29 (WAFB)

Once again, it must be noted that storms will be capable of producing localized pockets of heavy rainfall and flooding as we’ve seen throughout the week.

Somewhat drier air will attempt to move into the area over the weekend, but scattered storms will still be possible. Saturday’s rain chances are posted around 50%, with Sunday’s chances at 30%. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s, and heat index values could climb to near 105° in some areas.

Another surge of tropical moisture should deliver another uptick in rain chances for Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms can be expected, with highs in the low 90s.

The remainder of next week shows little significant change and little deviation from a typical early August pattern, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms continuing, and highs ranging from the low to mid 90s. The Weather Prediction Center 7-day rain outlook continues to be on the conservative side, showing average totals generally less than an inch north of the interstates and up to 1.50″ south of I-10.

It’s worth noting that already this week we have seen some localized pockets of 5″-10″ rains across the area.

