Jay Johnson adds pitcher Paul Skenes through transfer portal

Air Force right handed pitcher Paul Skenes (23) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Air Force right handed pitcher Paul Skenes (23) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson continues to add talent through the NCAA Transfer Portal and has added another arm to the team in Air Force Academy right-hander Paul Skenes. Skenes took to Twitter on Thursday, July 28 to announce his decision.

Skenes thanked Air Force Academy for allowing him to attend and represent the academy and the United States Air Force, and the people he met and grew close to along the way. He also stated in his tweet that he is extremely excited to transfer to LSU and bring back another National Championship to Baton Rouge.

Last season with the Falcons, Skenes was 10-3 with a 2.73 ERA and threw 85.2 innings, allowing 70 hits, and striking out 96. Twice last season he struck out 10 batters, the first time against San Jose State where he pitched 8.0 innings, allowing seven hits, two runs, and striking out 10 in a 4-2 win.

The second time came against UNLV in a 5-2 win, where he struck out 10 in 7.0 innings of work and allowed just two hits and no runs.

The Falcons made the NCAA postseason and lost to Texas in the Austin Regional. Against the Longhorns Skenes allowed seven hits, and six runs, while striking out four.

LSU has addressed one of the biggest weaknesses this offseason by adding three pitchers through the portal. Skenes joins former UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd and Vanderbilt’s Christian Little.

The Tigers also added Tommy White from North Carolina State and Vanderbilt’s Carter Young.

