Coroner’s office called to scene involving death of 9-year-old

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called out regarding the death of a child.

Officials state that they responded to Sullivan Road near Hooper regarding the death of a nine-year-old. No details have been released on how the child died and an autopsy is pending.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

