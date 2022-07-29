Coroner’s office called to scene involving death of 9-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called out regarding the death of a child.

Officials state that they responded to Sullivan Road near Hooper regarding the death of a nine-year-old. No details have been released on how the child died and an autopsy is pending.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.