BRPD hosting National Night Out Against Crime

By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. -Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 2 at 9000 Airline Hwy.

The event is held to promote neighborhood spirit and positive community service in the fight back to making safer communities for all, reported BRPD. It will be held from 5-8 p.m.

Children will get the chance to learn about crime prevention, enjoy free food , gifts and dance to music. They will also learn fire safety, view K-9 police demonstrations, see specialty equipment and get a close look at the huge police horses.

The Chris LeBlanc Band and Kenny Neal and Family will be playing live music for attendees.

“Let the criminals know that neighborhoods are getting organized and fighting back,” said BRPD.

For more information, call the Community Services Division at 225-389-4801.

