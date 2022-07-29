BR preparing to purchase land properties for multiple infrastructure projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is preparing to purchase several properties of land for multiple infrastructure projects.

The parish intends to acquire 300 parcels of land along Bluebonnet Boulevard, Essen Lane, Jones Creek, Hooper Road, and Lee Drive.

The goal is to provide congestion relief and safety enhancements along these busy roads.

“We asked the voters of East Baton Rouge to take on our infrastructure challenges ourselves because something had to be done. We couldn’t just wait on state initiatives to happen. We had to take the leadership here locally,” chief communications officer Mark Armstrong said.

The projects are a part of the city parish’s MovEBR initiative.

Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford says most of the projects will involve widening roads to add capacity and smooth out traffic.

For the project along Bluebonnet Boulevard, construction crews will widen the street to six lanes from Perkins Roads to Picardy Avenue. They also plan to add sidewalks and bike paths for enhanced safety and mobility measures.

“They are things that will enhance the traffic movement, but we also want to be sure that it addresses the safety issues for not only the motoring public, but also for pedestrians that may be in those areas,” Raiford said.

Raiford said the goal is to make traveling easier for everyone that comes through the parish.

“That is our overall concept, and I think that’s where our direction is and that’s where we’re headed,” Raiford said.

It will take a few years before these projects are completed, but officials say it will be worth it.

“It’s all going to pay off in the long run,” Armstrong said.

Raiford says they are still negotiating the land purchases, and they must hold a public hearing next month before any acquisitions can be completed.

He believes some of the projects could start as soon as 2023.

