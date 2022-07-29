Dead body found inside vehicle off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a dead body that was found inside a vehicle on Thursday, July 28.

According to BRPD, the dead body was found off Highland Road at the intersection of Terrace Avenue.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

