Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area.
- On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located at 10337 Elm Grove Garden Drive, there will be a back-to-school supply giveaway. There will be free snacks, paper, pencils, notebooks, crayons, pens, folders and more, while supplies last. A child must be present.
- On Saturday, July 30 from noon until 2 p.m., State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle along with several other local organizations will host the Annual Back to School Extravaganza at Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave. Organizers say there will be backpacks filled with school supplies, a giveaway with $25 gift cards to the first 50 vehicles in line, hygiene bags, jambalaya, and paper towels while supplies last. 500 food boxes will also be provided.
- On Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until noon, Metropolitan Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr. would like to invite the community to the Back 2 School Giveaway at Idea Bridge School located at 1500 N. Airway Drive.
- On Saturday, July 30 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., the Annual Back to School Extravaganza servicing the Northdale community and surrounding areas will take place at Madison Avenue BREC Park located at 1820 Madison Ave.
- On Saturday, July 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., there will be an End of Summer Bash at Anna T. Jordan Community Park located at 1750 Stilt Street. Organizers say there will be live music, a limited supply of school supplies, diapers, haircut vouchers, food, snowballs, drinks, raffle prizes and more.
- On Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole is inviting everyone to come out to enjoy the annual Pack the Sack Giveaway. This event will take place at Capitol Middle School, 5100 Greenwell Springs Road. The festive event will be packed with games, food, music and fun.
- On Saturday, August 6, there will be a back-to-school and children’s clothes drive-thru giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville.
- On Saturday, August 6 beginning at 10 a.m., there will be a back-to-school supply giveaway at the Zachary High School Gymnasium front parking lot located at 4100 Bronco Lane in Zachary. Organizers say elementary, middle, high school and college students are welcome. An adult must accompany all Kindergarten students.
- On Sunday, August 7 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street, Metro Council District 5 is inviting the community to come out and enjoy free hair cuts for back-to-school, along with a bookbag and uniform giveaway.
