Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

On Saturday, July 30 from noon until 2 p.m., State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle along with several other local organizations will host the Annual Back to School Extravaganza at Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave. Organizers say there will be backpacks filled with school supplies, a giveaway with $25 gift cards to the first 50 vehicles in line, hygiene bags, jambalaya, and paper towels while supplies last. 500 food boxes will also be provided.