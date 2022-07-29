Facebook
APSO detectives search for man accused of shooting at truck with 3 people inside after fight

Micca Dotson, 31
Micca Dotson, 31(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Gonzales that happened Thursday, July 29.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to the reported shooting at the Corner Bar located at the intersection of Bayou Narcisse and Roddy Road.

After investigating, deputies learned that Micca Dotson, 31, fired multiple gunshots at a truck with three occupants inside after an altercation.

No injuries were reported. Dotson fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Once arrested, deputies report Dotson will be charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

