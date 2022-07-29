Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Port Allen Pelicans

Port Allen Pelicans
Port Allen Pelicans(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Week seven of Sportsline Summer Camp ended with a trip to the westside and a visit with the Port Allen Pelicans on Friday, July 29.

Port Allen has been to the playoffs every year since Don Gibson’s arrival in 2017. The furthest achievement for the Pelicans was the quarterfinals in 2020.

They did not get out of the first round last season but Gibson feels the program is headed in the right direction.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Air Force right handed pitcher Paul Skenes (23) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Jay Johnson adds pitcher Paul Skenes through transfer portal
Tara Trojans
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans
The Tara Trojans are in the spotlight for Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, July 28. Their...
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans
Cam Jordan is entering Year 12 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Cam Jordan moving closer to Saints all-time sack record