2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Port Allen Pelicans

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Week seven of Sportsline Summer Camp ended with a trip to the westside and a visit with the Port Allen Pelicans on Friday, July 29.

Port Allen has been to the playoffs every year since Don Gibson’s arrival in 2017. The furthest achievement for the Pelicans was the quarterfinals in 2020.

They did not get out of the first round last season but Gibson feels the program is headed in the right direction.

