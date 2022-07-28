Youth enrichment summer camp offering free school supplies, mentoring, games and more

Facebook
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mirror of Grace Outreach is hosting a youth enrichment summer camp on Thursday, July 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Geared toward children ages 6-12, the event will feature mentoring, arts and crafts, lunch and snacks, Papa John’s pizza, a mobile library unit, a school supply giveaway, outdoor games and more.

Attendees will also get a chance to win a desktop computer.

The event will take place at The Harrel Building located at 921 N. Lobdell Blvd., Suite E.

Parents must be present with a child, organizers say.

For more information, visit www.mirrorofgrace.org.

