Woman accused of stabbing deputy; arrested on multiple charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Las Vegas woman is behind bars in Louisiana after she allegedly stabbed a deputy who was attempting to pull her over for reported trespassing.

Ashley Nicole Burton, 26, of Las Vegas. NV, is arrested for the following charges: 2 counts of trespassing, 1 count of battery of a police officer, 2 counts of resisting a officer, 1 count of simple escape, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, 1 count of simple criminal damage to property, 1 count of illegal use of controlled substance in the presence of person under 17-years of age, and 1 count of possession with intent to distribute schedule.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious person knocking on a door in the 2500 block of Catahoula Hwy., around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The person, identified as Burton, was reportedly asking the homeowner for a firearm.

Deputies then located Burton in a traffic stop, who was driving a red SUV in the 800 block of East Bridge St.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burton fled on foot, leaving two small children inside the vehicle. After a short foot pursuit, authorities caught her. While arresting her, she pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the deputy.

The deputy was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was later released, officials say.

Burton was booked at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, and later was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.

No bond has been set.

