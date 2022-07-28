Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SULC Joins Diverse Representation organization for diversity initiative

Six Southern University Law Center students were hand-picked and given the opportunity of a lifetime.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Sometimes when we go into these meetings, I have to like pinch myself and say okay remember you’re supposed to be here. Try to obtain that excitement but still give it the respect that it deserves,” said Radiance Mack, a SULC student.

Jaia Tate, a Los Angeles based sports and entertainment attorney, spearheads the immersion program. A program that focuses on bringing diversity to the Entertainment Industry.

The goal is to help them gain real-life experience and encourage others to get involved.

“It’s one thing to read about the industry in a textbook or online, but I think it’s a very different thing to actually walk through the doors of some of these studios some of these agencies and see firsthand what it looks like,” said Jaia Tate, an Entertainment Lawyer, and Founder of Diverse Representation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Chief Public Defender addresses complaints against her office
Louisiana Public Service Commission questions electrical companies on high power bills, and...
LPSC Cracks Down on Electrical Companies.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Another day in the 90s with scattered storms
Six Southern University Law Center students were hand-picked and given the opportunity of a...
SULC Joins Diverse Representation organization for diversity initiative