SULC Joins Diverse Representation organization for diversity initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “Sometimes when we go into these meetings, I have to like pinch myself and say okay remember you’re supposed to be here. Try to obtain that excitement but still give it the respect that it deserves,” said Radiance Mack, a SULC student.

Jaia Tate, a Los Angeles based sports and entertainment attorney, spearheads the immersion program. A program that focuses on bringing diversity to the Entertainment Industry.

The goal is to help them gain real-life experience and encourage others to get involved.

“It’s one thing to read about the industry in a textbook or online, but I think it’s a very different thing to actually walk through the doors of some of these studios some of these agencies and see firsthand what it looks like,” said Jaia Tate, an Entertainment Lawyer, and Founder of Diverse Representation.

