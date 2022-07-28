Southern University students can get questions answered about financial aid
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of school near, a lot of college students are making preparations for a brand new semester.
The Southern University Office of Student Financial Aid will host its Financial Aid Toolkit session on Thursday, July 28 beginning at 5 p.m.
The session will address concerns, help students and parents with enrollment while taking advantage of technological advances.
