Southern University students can get questions answered about financial aid

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of school near, a lot of college students are making preparations for a brand new semester.

The Southern University Office of Student Financial Aid will host its Financial Aid Toolkit session on Thursday, July 28 beginning at 5 p.m.

The session will address concerns, help students and parents with enrollment while taking advantage of technological advances.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

