Portion of Coursey Boulevard shut down after garbageman reportedly hit by vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The eastbound lanes of Coursey Boulevard have been shut down following an accident involving a garbageman on Thursday morning.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the area of S. Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. after reports of a person being hit.

First responders stated a car hit the back of a garbage truck, pinning the employee.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

