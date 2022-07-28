Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Portion of Coursey Boulevard shut down after garbageman reportedly hit by vehicle, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The eastbound lanes of Coursey Boulevard have been shut down following an accident involving a garbageman on Thursday morning.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the area of S. Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. after reports of a person being hit.

First responders stated a car hit the back of a garbage truck, pinning the employee.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 29
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 28
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University students can get questions answered about financial aid
Foods for aging well
Hundreds of job opportunities at NTCC Career Expo in Walker