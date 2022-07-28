Facebook
Police K-9 killed in line of duty by armed fugitive, authorities say

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive,...
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive, according to authorities.(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts police K-9 was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, K-9 Frankie was shot and killed during an attempt to apprehend a wanted fugitive barricaded inside a home.

According to WGGB, authorities said 38-year-old Matthew Mack, was the fugitive involved in the situation and shot in Frankie’s direction multiple times, striking the animal.

Troopers said the K-9 was evacuated from the scene and taken by ambulance to the Wachusett Animal Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Massachusetts State Police said Frankie was just days before his 11th birthday and will be given full honors.

Troopers said Frankie would be remembered for his hard work and bravery after being the first Massachusetts State Police K-9 to be killed in the line of duty.

According to troopers, the barricade incident ended with the fugitive dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

