Neighbors deal with bridge construction for more than a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Instead of driving straight down the road, neighbors along Manchac acres have to drive all the way around.

“We’re used to coming through the bridge this way and driving down to our neighborhood. Now we have to turn off 42 and go through some windy roads to get to our neighborhood,” Ja’Rivian Thompson said.

For the past year, Thompson has been dealing with the headache of this bridge being out.

“I just feel like since we’re kind of ducked off back here, we’re not getting the attention that we should for the bridge,” Thompson said.

Ascension Parish officials said they ran into additional problems when they went to fix the bridge last spring.

“Initially we thought it was just going to be a repair, uh, and that repair, I put a contract together for the repair on one side of the bridge and before the contractor made the repair, but before we could even open it up to traffic, the other side failed,” chief engineer Joey Tureau said.

As crews work on replacing the bridge, they are having to deal with weather delays, so a timeline for completion is not clear.

“It’s very weather sensitive. This pour was scheduled earlier this week, we had rain, (and the) contractor couldn’t do it. It was scheduled again for today and that was about the third time they made the attempt to make a pour and we had a significant rain out there yesterday,” Tureau said.

For neighbors on Manchac Road, they want more updates.

“We’re just ready for it to be done and I know my neighbors and I and our neighborhood and then everyone else on this street in other neighborhoods as well, because for the neighborhoods that are towards 42, you know that’s the normal route, but I know it’s causing a lot on them with all the traffic from us being back here having to utilize their route as well,” Thompson said.

Supply chain issues and shortages have also impacted the construction of this bridge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.