LPSC cracks down on power companies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Public Service Commission questions power companies on high power bills and asks for the public’s input.

Louisiana Public Service Commission is cracking down on power companies, trying to figure out why power bills are much higher.

“There are some market things that are forcing the bills to go up that are just out of our control. There is hurricane damage that we can’t control, there is weather events that we can’t control, there is a war in Ukraine that we can’t control…that is affecting natural gas prices, and all of that shows up actually on our bill,” explains Commissioner Lambert Boissiere.

LPSC collected data showing that no matter where ones live, power companies are charging customers more, compared to last summer.

“It’s high natural gas prices, and it’s just been darn hot this summer. So, we are using more electricity and we are paying a lot more for the gas to generate the electricity, so we are out there fighting for everyone,” says Commissioner Mike Francis.

Commissioner Foster Campbell questioned companies like Entergy on how much natural gas they are using. Others like, Commissioner Craig Greene is calling on companies to chip in when disaster does strike.

“If you are paying your shareholders a billion dollars, can you chip in $200 million for the hurricane costs, like just show good faith here, which they don’t really have any incentive to do it if we are not making them,” says Greene.

Greene believes there are multiple ideas LPSC needs to explore before Louisiana gets into another crisis. It’s why he is asking for public input.

“The whole point of that docket is to, let’s put everything on the table and find out what is the best option for the customer moving forward, given the new resources that we have that we didn’t really have 50 years ago,” adds Greene.

The input form will be online, from there you can see ideas and public hearings that you can participate in, giving your opinion on how to best handle these high bill prices.

Click on the link below to view the docket:

The docket number is: R-35462

Public commissioners are encouraging folks that if they are having a hard time paying their power bill, call your company. You may have the option to pay your bill over a longer period of time.

