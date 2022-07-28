Hundreds of job opportunities at NTCC Career Expo in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The economy and employee market have made it difficult for businesses to find good, qualified employees. Whether you are someone looking for a job or an employer looking for people, you can go to Northshore Technical Community College Thursday, July 28. They’re having an Open House Career Expo with hundreds of job opportunities at the NTCC Livingston Parish Campus located in Walker.

It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will offer people an opportunity to connect with potential employers and learn about career and continuing education opportunities.

Leaders noted that several local businesses recently reached out to the college asking for an opportunity to connect with students and other employee candidates in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the event is a great opportunity for high school students and adults to learn about local employment opportunities.

Leaders noted that businesses wanting to participate in the Career Expo can contact her or Mary Slazer, NTCC’s Director of Institutional Advancement Services, at 985-545-1284. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500, and a large portion of the cost is a tax-deductible contribution to the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation.

