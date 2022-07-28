Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Hundreds of job opportunities at NTCC Career Expo in Walker

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The economy and employee market have made it difficult for businesses to find good, qualified employees. Whether you are someone looking for a job or an employer looking for people, you can go to Northshore Technical Community College Thursday, July 28. They’re having an Open House Career Expo with hundreds of job opportunities at the NTCC Livingston Parish Campus located in Walker.

It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will offer people an opportunity to connect with potential employers and learn about career and continuing education opportunities.

Leaders noted that several local businesses recently reached out to the college asking for an opportunity to connect with students and other employee candidates in Livingston Parish.

Livingston Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the event is a great opportunity for high school students and adults to learn about local employment opportunities.

Leaders noted that businesses wanting to participate in the Career Expo can contact her or Mary Slazer, NTCC’s Director of Institutional Advancement Services, at 985-545-1284. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500, and a large portion of the cost is a tax-deductible contribution to the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

According to officials, the school will be closed until further notice.
Foul play not a factor in blaze at Live Oak Junior High School, officials say
The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting their Disaster Assistance...
Disaster assistance webinar to prep businesses in EBR for hurricane season
Mirror of Grace Outreach is hosting a youth enrichment summer camp on Thursday, July 28 from 10...
Youth enrichment summer camp offering free school supplies, mentoring, games and more
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Another day in the 90s with scattered storms