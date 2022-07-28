Group hosts application assistance event to Scotlandville residents for free weatherization

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Center for Planning Excellence is hosting its third event to help people living in Scotlandville who are interested in applying for free home weatherization.

The application event will be held Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center at 2013 Central Road.

The group said weatherization protects homes from elements such as sunlight, rain and wind, and allows families to reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient. It added weatherization can reduce energy consumption by 13% to 31% - lowering bills and putting more money back into your pockets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.

The group is partnering with Councilwoman Chauna Banks to host this event.

