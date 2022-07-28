Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Group hosts application assistance event to Scotlandville residents for free weatherization

The Center for Planning Excellence is hosting its third event to help people living in Scotlandville who are interested in applying for free home weatherization
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Center for Planning Excellence is hosting its third event to help people living in Scotlandville who are interested in applying for free home weatherization.

Registration is required. CLICK HERE to register.

The application event will be held Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center at 2013 Central Road.

The group said weatherization protects homes from elements such as sunlight, rain and wind, and allows families to reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient. It added weatherization can reduce energy consumption by 13% to 31% - lowering bills and putting more money back into your pockets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.

The group is partnering with Councilwoman Chauna Banks to host this event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Coming Up on 9News at 6
Coming Up on 9News at 6: July 28, 2022
Baton Rouge Police Department
Daycare worker attends to sanitation worker after being struck by vehicle
Clydedric Joseph (mughshot).
Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder of 4-year-old
The Center for Planning Excellence is hosting its third event to help people living in...
Free weatherization for Scotlandville residents.